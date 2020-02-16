Cape Town - Police are on high alert in Cape Town's suburb of Lavender Hill after three people were burnt beyond recognition on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities confirmed that Fire and Rescue Services responded to an incident where three bodies were found to have been burnt beyond recognition in Lavender Hill.
At this stage, the motive for the incident has not been confirmed by police. It is alleged that the bodies were set alight following an act of mob violence, however, this remains speculative until police wrap up their investigation.
Last month, two men were beaten and set alight in Hillview. Both died at the scene, due to the severity of their injuries.
According to Daily Voice, residents in the area said they heard people fighting during the early hours of the morning and later saw an angry mob set two people alight.