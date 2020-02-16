PICS: Three burnt in Lavender Hill 'mob justice' attack









Cape Town - Police are on high alert in Cape Town's suburb of Lavender Hill after three people were burnt beyond recognition on Sunday afternoon. Authorities confirmed that Fire and Rescue Services responded to an incident where three bodies were found to have been burnt beyond recognition in Lavender Hill. At this stage, the motive for the incident has not been confirmed by police. It is alleged that the bodies were set alight following an act of mob violence, however, this remains speculative until police wrap up their investigation. Last month, two men were beaten and set alight in Hillview. Both died at the scene, due to the severity of their injuries. According to Daily Voice, residents in the area said they heard people fighting during the early hours of the morning and later saw an angry mob set two people alight.

Ambulance personnel extinguished the blaze. At the time, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they had responded to the incident.

He said the bodies were burnt beyond recognition and sandwiched between two mattresses.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a double murder case has been opened for investigation.

In December, a 5-year-old boy was shot dead while standing outside outside his home. According to reports, a group of men entered the yard and began shooting. Valentino Grootetjie was standing outside the kitchen door and was fatally wounded. A 22-year-old man was also shot.

Just days after the shooting, two men, aged 24 and 29 were arrested for the shooting.