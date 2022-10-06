PICS: Three times the fun as Cape Town triplets dazzle at their matric ball

These Heideveld triplets have proven that three is not a crowd when they attended their matric ball on Tuesday. The 17-year-old sisters Kelsey, Chelsea and Sydney Leeuw were featured in the Daily Voice in 2010, on their first day of school in Grade R.

Now, they are all grown up and matriculating from Heideveld High. Chelsea, Sydney and Kelsey Leeuw on their matric ball. Photo: Patrick Louw Proud mom Zhaan, 42, says it was tough raising triplets but the years have gone by so fast. “I have to say this, I went to the hospital for one baby and God said take them all,” she laughs. “I’m glad to see that they are big kids now, independent and doing great in school.

“Having them was a blessing in disguise and the more they grow, the more they eat. “I am going to miss them when they are out there in the world.” The Leeuws on first day of school. Picture: Jack Lestrade Kelsey and Chelsea are in the same class while Sydney is in a different stream.

The girls do everything together, and their mother says they don’t even need friends. “They fight over everything, even school work, they are never put in a study group because they are already in one at home,” Zhaan explains. “They love different things and have different aspirations and are inspired by their 22-year-old sister, who is studying in Stellenbosch.”

ALL GROWN UP: The girls with their proud mom Zhaan Kelsey is a beautician and plans on studying business management at Stellenbosch University. Chelsea, who plays basketball, is deciding between financial, business and human resources courses. Sydney is a model and dancer but plans on studying criminology.

The triplets say people always get them confused at school. “Even the teachers can’t tell us apart, it’s really funny to us,” Kelsey said. Kelsey, Chelsea and Sydney Leeuw were featured in the Daily Voice in 2010 The girls and their mom went window shopping for their matric ball dresses a few months back.

Chelsea explains: “We were in Salt River at Nikki’s Bridal and Evening Shop and they decided to sponsor us with their dresses. That is one of the perks of being a triplet. “We also got sponsored with transport to the event by Assemblies of God, The Father’s House.” Kelsey, Chelsea and Sydney Kelsey says even though they had an option of getting partners they decided to go with each other instead.