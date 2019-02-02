Cape Town - Police in Milnerton in Cape Town have arrested two foreign nationals after they were found in possession of abalone worth about R4.8 million, Western Cape police said on Saturday. "Our focus to clamp down on the lucrative abalone trade in this province has yielded the desired result last night [Friday] when two foreign nationals were arrested for being in possession abalone valued at a substantial R4.8 million," Lt-Col Andrè Traut said.

Police intelligence-led officers of the Western Cape flying squad to a residence in Ashton Street in Milnerton at around 8.30pm. The residence was searched and abalone and equipment to process abalone were seized.

The two suspects, aged 25 and 34, would remain in custody until their court appearance in Cape Town on Monday, Traut said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended the officers for the outcome of their intervention to fight abalone poaching, and ensuring that offenders were brought to book.

- African News Agency/ANA