Tuesday, June 28, 2022

PICS, VIDEO: Two people injured in a light aircraft crash in Cape Town

Published 14m ago

Johannesburg – Two occupants were injured when a light aircraft went down in Lower Crossroads, Luzuko, in Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

The incident is said to have occurred just before 6pm and emergency services hurried to the scene. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

Photo: Ayanda Ndamane
Photo: Ayanda Ndamane
Photo: City of Cape Town

City of Cape Town Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said that further details regarding the incident would be communicated once investigations into the crash were complete.

Photo: City of Cape Town

Sisipho Bhuta