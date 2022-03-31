[PICS] WANTED: Hawks seek assistance in identifying walk-in bank robbers

Cape Town – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Western Cape is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two suspects who have been robbing banks in the province. According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the Hawks, Zinzi Hani the two suspects are allegedly involved in a spate of bank robberies which have taken place since November to date.

Hani said eight robberies have been perpetrated by the people who the Hawks believed are the suspects in the pictures. “Standard bank and ABSA branches in the Western Cape have been targeted. The team believes that the eight incidents are related. “The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes (NPVC) team is investigating these matters. The one suspect is described as tall whilst the other one is short. Both are males,” Hani said.

The Hawks have urged anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Captain Pedro Coetzee on 071 481 6932. In a separate incident, police in the Western Cape are also searching for a suspect. Yanga Endrey Nyalara, 30, also known as Bara is wanted on an array of serious and violence crimes dating from 2016.

Police have urged the public to note the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Nyalara is a suspect for a string of crimes he perpetrated in Cape Town, Khayelitsha and the Eastern Cape. In 2016, Nyalara’s crime spree started when he was involved in a business robbery.

According to police he is also wanted on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of unlicensed firearms and these crimes were committed between 2018 and this year, in Khayelitsha. Police said Nyalara is also wanted for a cash-in-transit robbery which was perpetrated in Libode in the Eastern Cape in 2018. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 where you can remain anonymous or make use of the police’s mobile app MySAPS.