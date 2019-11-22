PICS: Western Cape police arrest seven in crackdown on crime, drugs









Picture: WikimediaImages/Pixabay PORT ELIZABETH - Western Cape police, acting on information from an anonymous source, arrested three suspects aged 19, 30 and 40 in connection with stolen goods and possession of firearms and ammunition on Thursday at a house in Lower Crossroads. When members of Philippi East Crime Prevention Unit arrived at the house in Dludaka Street in Lower Crossroads, they asked for and were granted permission to search the premises, SAPS said in a statement. During the search they found a G-Star 9mm Pistol with no serial number, eight 9mm rounds and a magazine, as well as a Dixon 42cm flat Screen television, HP printer, speakers, a BenQ projector and a bolt cutter. These items were all handed in as exhibits. "On further investigation it was found that the firearm was reported stolen on a Khayelitsha robbery with firearm case in 2016. The firearm will be sent for ballistics to test if it was used in the commission of (other) crimes," SAPS said.

Picture: Supplied.

The three are due to appear in court once they have been formally charged.

Meanwhile, members of Operation Lockdown conducted crime operation patrols in Harare, Khayelitsha, on Thursday about 10.45pm, when they received a tip-off that illegal substances were being sold at a house at Enkanini Arch.

The members conducted a search and discovered a substantial amount of dagga. A 44-year-old male was arrested and is expected to make a court appearance for possession of dagga soon.

Picture: Supplied.

In an separate incident about 7pm members of Operation Lockdown received information about drugs being sold to young children at Perdeberg Street, Tafelsig.

When police entered the premises they saw a male carrying a plastic bag. The suspect ran and hid the bag in the bathroom but the police searched and found the bag with 91 mandrax, 10 half mandrax tablets, 89 small packets of Tik and 10 big packets of Tik, 62 dagga cigarettes and a cellular telephone.

Picture: Supplied.

A 35-year-old male was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. He is expected to appear in court soon.

In an unrelated incident about 7pm, members of Mitchells Plain Crime Prevention Unit, acting on information received, searched a room on the premises at Kweker Street, Westridge, and in the ceiling found a black Taurus 38 special revolver with six rounds.

A 30-year-old male was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. The suspect is expected to soon appear in court.

Picture: Supplied.

In other efforts to rid the Western Cape streets of crime and drugs, a 24-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of drugs in Fontein Street, Steenberg, at 11.30am on Friday.

Steenberg SAPS searched the premises and found three 100gram, one 50 gram, 11 small packets of tik and three mandrax tablets on the premises.

The drugs have an estimated street value of R35,000. The suspect will appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday 25 November in connection with these charges.

African News Agency (ANA)