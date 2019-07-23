CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, Tertuis Simmers handed over 53 temporary residential units (TRA’s) to Wupperthal residents on Monday, following the devastating fire in December last year, which destroyed 53 homes and left at least 200 people destitute. 90-year-old Johanna Sofia Valentyn succumbed to her burn wounds in hospital. The school hostel, clinic, town hall and the historic Moravian Mission Station were also affected by the fire.

Simmers said: “No one deserves to experience such a tragedy. I would like to once again extend my sincere condolences to the families, friends and entire community of Wupperthal on the passing of Johanna Sofia Valentyn, who succumbed to her burn wounds. I was also sad to learn that 80-year-old Susan Koetie, who was going to be a beneficiary was buried over the weekend.”

The project, which commenced at the end of April, had a budget allocation of just under R6,7 million, according to Simmers’ office.

“I commend all roleplayers, particularly the Moravian Church for their hands-on approach in assisting with this project, particularly for agreeing to implement the electrical reticulation to the units and for providing the pipes and labour to fix and backfill the water channel,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)