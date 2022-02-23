PICS:16 injured in Paarl taxi crash

Cape Town - Sixteen people were left injured after the taxi they were travelling in overturned and crashed into a wall along the N1 highway in Paarl on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just before 8am between the Van Riebeek and Cecilia offramp.

According to the spokesperson for ER24, Russel Meiring, all services responded to the crash. Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a taxi overturned along the N1 highway in Paarl leaving 16 injured. Picture: supplied “ER24, Metro EMS and other services arrived at 7.57am to find the taxi on its roof on the side of the road against a wall. Five adults were found lying in the taxi, while 11 others were lying around the vehicle,” he said. Meiring said the local firefighters who responded to the scene had to use specialised equipment to open the taxi and free patients from the wreckage.

“Once the vehicle was open, medics assessed the patients and found that one was in a critical condition, while three were in a serious condition. Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a taxi overturned along the N1 highway in Paarl leaving 16 injured. Picture: supplied “Twelve others had sustained minor to moderate injuries. “Medics treated the patients and provided the critically and seriously injured with advanced life support interventions before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care,” he said.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the taxi was travelling in the direction of Cape Town. “The driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle rolled. “Sixteen passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“Paarl police registered a case of reckless and negligent driving for further investigation,” Swartbooi said. Police are urging anyone with information of what transpired before the accident to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]