Pigs, pig products quarantined in George due to African Swine Fever detection

Cape Town - Pigs and pig products in George are under quarantine after a case of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been detected. This is the second time ASF has been detected in the Western Cape this month. “The quarantine notice urges community members and pig farmers not to remove any pigs or pig products from the area to prevent further spreading of the disease,” the Western Cape government said in a statement on Thursday.

The laboratory-confirmed detection of ASF in Thembalethu, George is the second time it has been detected in the Western Cape. Earlier this month, ASF was detected in KwaNonqaba outside Mossel Bay. Thembalethu is 49km from KwaNonqaba on the Western Cape’s coast.

“Farmers must practise good hygiene management practices on their farms to minimise the risk of disease introduction or spread of the disease through good biosecurity measures,” the MEC for Agriculture in the province, Ivan Meyer said. The head of the Western Cape’s Agriculture State Veterinary Services Dr Gininda Msiza believes a set of measures needs to be implemented to prevent the risk of the disease spreading. “Carcasses should be disposed of safely, pigs should be confined to prevent roaming and potentially the pick-up and spread of the disease,” Dr Msiza said.

“Hands, shoes, clothing, and equipment must be sanitised before and after contact with pigs, and meat products should be thoroughly cooked before being fed to pigs,” he adds. More than a year ago, there was an outbreak of ASF in Mfuleni and Eerste River, IOL reported, which was controlled in over 10 days. ASF does not affect humans.