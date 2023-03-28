Pilots survive light aircraft crash in Kraaifontein

Cape Town - Two pilots survived a light aircraft crash in the vicinity of the Kraaifontein sewage plant on Tuesday morning. According to Titanium Securitas Medical Response Teams, they received multiple phone calls about the crash.

The Titanium Securitas Medical Team and "relevant role-players“ found two pilots outside the aircraft, one of whom had sustained serious injuries while the second had sustained moderate injuries. Titanium said both were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics. “One patient was flown to a level one trauma centre by Air Mercy Service (AMS) and the other patient was transported via road to the appropriate facility,” Titanium Securitas Medical Team said.

Local authorities were on the scene to conduct a full investigation and would issue full details once the investigation was concluded. This is not the first time the Western Cape has an accident involving light aircraft. In June 2022, IOL reported an incident of light aircraft crash-landing along the R44 between Stellenbosch and Strand. During that incident, it was reported that motorists were travelling along the R44 when a light aircraft fell from the sky.