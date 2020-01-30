Place your bets, Sun Met 2020 set to be a bumper racing bonanza









Ahead of this weekend's Sun Met, aka Africa's Richest Race Day, some of the favourite contenders were treated to an annual Sun Met tradition, the Horse's Spa Day at Sunrise Beach. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) The renewal of the 2020 Sun Met has attracted a top quality field and absolutely nothing less was expected! Racegoers and the public whether at Kenilworth, in a betting outlet or in the comfort of your own home are set for a mouth-watering race and an action-packed day of top quality racing. The majority of these horses will more than likely be seen next in KwaZulu-Natal for the upcoming Champions Season. Another bumper racing bonanza to look forward to. The race gets under way at the carded off time of 17H10 and carries Grade 1 status. The Adam Marcus trained Vardy has got many people talking, and why not as he has impressed and has certainly got a few more gears than people thought he had. He went past them all in the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate last time like they were all swimming through treacle! He impressed and regular race and working pilot Craig Zackey has struck up an unbelievable working relationship with this son of Var! Some say he won’t stay, others are of the opinion that there is no doubt that he will. I think he will and he is my first choice. He has really got me to take notice in his last three breathtaking wins. I will be having a win bet on him. It is not as cut and dry as that as there are quite a few others in with bright chances. Hawwaam fluffed his lines last time but it would be rather silly to write him off on one run. He has tons of ability as does his whole family. He is a massive runner and is unbeaten over the trip. Hawwaam is a must for exactas and swingers.

Rainbow Bridge (Hawwaam’s half-brother) gets the services of international rider Ryan Moore. This strapping son of Ideal World has had a great prep (in my opinion) and should trouble them all the way to the line.

One World has the most unbelievable race record having won nine of 13 races – he can go with the best of them but tries this trip for the first time. Jockey MJ Byleveld has a tough draw to deal with but there is no doubt he is more than capable of getting his mount into the right position. He is a must for the trifecta.

Do It Again the winner of the Vodacom Durban July has performed below par in his last two and can be forgiven for that. A much better effort can be expected from him in this race and he could be the surprise package. He is my value selection and if he had to bounce right back to very best and win the Sun Met, I would not be shocked at all.

Twist Of Fate, the stable companion to Vardy my first choice, caught the eye last time when staying on well to finish just over two lengths to Vardy and one cannot help get the feeling that he can get a lot closer this time.

All, in all, we are set for a top quality race! Get your bets on timeously.

* Content courtesy of www.tabgold.co.za