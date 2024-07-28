Planes grounded, flights diverted after power outage at Cape Town International Airport

Aircraft have been grounded and flights diverted in the Cape following a power outage at the Cape Town International Airport. According to the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) the airport is experiencing a power supply challenge impacting runway lights, air-side fire rescue and air traffic navigation services.

"As a result, flights are not able to land or depart. "Technicians are onsite trying to establish the cause of the power outage and resolve the challenge as soon as possible," Acsa said. According to FlySafair, several flights had to be diverted.

In a statement on its site, the airline said flights en-route to Cape Town are being diverted to their planned diversion airports, while new departures are being halted until the matter is rectified. "FlySafair’s Operations team is hard at work to minimize the impact of these delays. We await information from ACSA as to when Cape Town International will be operational again. Once this is understood, our teams will plan new departures and arrange landing and departure slots from the airport," the statement read. The following flights are diverting to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth):

FA 109 JNB - CPT FA 183 DUR - CPT FA 691 JNB - CPT

FA 603 JNB - CPT FA 625 JNB - CPT FA 127 JNB - CPT

The following flights have diverted to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg: FA 123 JNB - CPT FA 319 HLA - CPT