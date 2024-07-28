Independent Online
Planes grounded, flights diverted after power outage at Cape Town International Airport

Aircrafts have been grounded and flights diverted in the Cape following a power outage at the Cape Town International Airport. Photographer: Armand Hough/Independent Media

Published 48m ago

Share

Aircraft have been grounded and flights diverted in the Cape following a power outage at the Cape Town International Airport.

According to the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) the airport is experiencing a power supply challenge impacting runway lights, air-side fire rescue and air traffic navigation services.

"As a result, flights are not able to land or depart.

"Technicians are onsite trying to establish the cause of the power outage and resolve the challenge as soon as possible," Acsa said.

According to FlySafair, several flights had to be diverted.

In a statement on its site, the airline said flights en-route to Cape Town are being diverted to their planned diversion airports, while new departures are being halted until the matter is rectified.

"FlySafair’s Operations team is hard at work to minimize the impact of these delays. We await information from ACSA as to when Cape Town International will be operational again. Once this is understood, our teams will plan new departures and arrange landing and departure slots from the airport," the statement read.

The following flights are diverting to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth):

FA 109 JNB - CPT

FA 183 DUR - CPT

FA 691 JNB - CPT

FA 603 JNB - CPT

FA 625 JNB - CPT

FA 127 JNB - CPT

The following flights have diverted to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg:

FA 123 JNB - CPT

FA 319 HLA - CPT

FlySafair said significant delays are to be expected.

It added that a number of aircraft from several airlines have been diverted and they will all need to be afforded opportunities to complete their journeys into and out of the airport in sequence.

"We apologise to our customers for this inconvenience, albeit outside of our control, and thank them for their patience and support for our teams who are working tirelessly to complete these flights. FlySafair customers on the impacted flights are asked to please keep a close eye on their mobile devices. We will communicate to all customers via SMS using the telephone numbers provided to us at the time of booking and check-in," FlySafair said.

