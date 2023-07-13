Planning your next getaway? Be wary of offers that sound too good to be true... they might just be

Cybersecurity and anti-virus software provider, Kaspersky, says there has been an increase in the use of phishing scams targeted at holiday makers. Kaspersky has uncovered numerous bogus websites that appear to offer low-cost airline tickets but actually have a single goal: to steal people's money and personal data.

These fraudulent websites emulate popular airline services, and fake accommodation sites, and some even offer genuine and up-to-date flight details, including surveys aimed at stealing people's personal information. This comes as travellers will be looking forward to making bookings for summer vacation season, and this is when scammers usually targets tourists as well. Here are a few tips on how to protect your trip from online scammers and phishers:

– When buying airline tickets, as well as booking hotels and apartments, use only reputable websites. – If possible, buy your tickets directly on the airline’s own site. It might be a little more expensive, but it’s always safer. – Don’t be fooled by the promise of prizes or fairy-tale low prices. As you know, if cheese is free, it’s likely in a mousetrap.

– Carefully check the address of the site you end up on. – Triple-check the page URL before entering any important information there: username and password, payment card number. – Never share reservation numbers with anyone, or post photos of airline tickets with a visible barcode or PNR on social networks.