Plato requests urgent clarity on soup kitchens during lockdown after arrest
Cape Town – Mayor Dan Plato has written to the ministers of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, requesting urgent clarity on the validity of soup kitchens to operate.
This comes after the SAPS arrested at least one person for allegedly running a soup kitchen, Plato said on Wednesday.
He has requested that amendments be made to the lockdown regulations to allow organisations to transport and distribute food to feed residents in vulnerable communities.
"Food security is becoming an increasing concern across the world due to countrywide coronavirus lockdowns. Thousands have lost their jobs, with more job losses anticipated," said Plato.
"With many communities no longer able to feed themselves due to a lack of income caused by the national lockdown, I have been handing out equipment in the form of three-plate gas stoves and dry food items to supply soup kitchens across the Cape metro for at least three months.
"This sustainable approach allows these NGOs across our city to provide thousands of warm meals to our residents most in need.
"Social distancing must always be practised when queuing for a meal and we are educating NGOs about queue management and the importance of social distancing.
"With the appropriate safety measures in place, there is no need to stop soup kitchens from feeding our communities.
"While national government must continue to provide urgent food aid to all residents in need through Sassa (SA Social Security Agency), the City of Cape Town is trying to complement these efforts with our own contributions."IOL