Plato requests urgent clarity on soup kitchens during lockdown after arrest

Cape Town – Mayor Dan Plato has written to the ministers of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, and Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, requesting urgent clarity on the validity of soup kitchens to operate.

This comes after the SAPS arrested at least one person for allegedly running a soup kitchen, Plato said on Wednesday.

He has requested that amendments be made to the lockdown regulations to allow organisations to transport and distribute food to feed residents in vulnerable communities.

"Food security is becoming an increasing concern across the world due to countrywide coronavirus lockdowns. Thousands have lost their jobs, with more job losses anticipated," said Plato.

"With many communities no longer able to feed themselves due to a lack of income caused by the national lockdown, I have been handing out equipment in the form of three-plate gas stoves and dry food items to supply soup kitchens across the Cape metro for at least three months.