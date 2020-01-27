File picture

Cape Town - The attacks on paramedics in Cape Town are continuing unabated, with a third attack on an ambulance in just a week, which saw R300 000 worth of equipment being stolen. The Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services is now calling on residents to help them by pledging your support and adding your name to a list which will be printed on an ambulance.

During the latest incident on Thursday, a team was dispatched to Kewtown in Athlone at 3am, escorted by SAPS as a safety precaution.

EMS spokesperson, Deanna Bessick, explains: “While the EMS staff and SAPS members were inside the home of the patient, the ambulance’s window was forced open and a Lifepak 15 cardiac monitor, worth an estimated value of R300 000, was stolen from the vehicle.”

Earlier last week, a paramedic nearly lost an eye after their ambulance was stoned in Ravensmead and in Atlantis, a team was robbed.