The husband and wife were flying from Port Elizabeth to George, with the husband piloting the plane. Photo supplied.

Durban - A husband and wife from Plettenberg Bay escaped uninjured after their light aircraft had to make an emergency beach landing on Wednesday. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Paul van Jaarsveld at Jeffreys Bay, his crew was asked to respond to the Van Stadens River mouth after the plane had to make the landing.

"Our NSRI rescue vehicle with NSRI crew responded to join the SA Police Services, Kouga Fire and Rescue Services and Eastern Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services, who had already been activated by the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC)," said van Jaarsveld.

He said there were no injuries and the couple - flying from Port Elizabeth to George - were found safe on the beach. Motor failure was suspected.

A Plettenberg Bay couple was uninjured after having to make an emergency beach landing on Wednesday. Photo supplied

"The incident is being investigated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Following consultation with CAA investigators the aircraft was moved to safety nearby to be recovered," said van Jaarsveld.

African News Agency (ANA)