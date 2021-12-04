Plett Rage: Workers take down tents and stages as beaches remain empty

Plettenberg Bay - Workers are dismantling the tents and stages that were set up at Central Beach for the much-anticipated Plett Rage. The festival was cancelled at the last minute due to Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

Beaches that would have normally been packed with matriculants were almost empty with nearly no one in sight. Picture: David Ritchie In a joint statement by the Bitou Municipality and Plett Tourism, the organisers were hailed for the safety measures and Covid-19 protocols that were in place. “The Bitou Municipality and Plett Tourism commend the Plett Rage team and appreciate all the hard work and dedication they have put into one of SA’s most iconic matric events, in particular the safety measures and Covid-19 protocols they had in place.

“This was not an easy decision to make, it has a devastating effect on the Plett Rage team, the students and the local economy,” the statement read. They encouraged all local businesses to follow strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure a safe summer season. The organisers of Plett Rage announced on Thursday that it would be pulling the plug just a day before it was due to take place.

The announcement came shortly after the Ballito Rage was also cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. Approximately 900 matriculants were expected to enjoy the festivities. Those wanting to attend the festival had to produce a negative Covid-19 test result as well as a vaccination card. However, after a number of infections, organisers made the hard decision to cancel the event.