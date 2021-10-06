Plumstead flats resident appears in court after father, son shot dead

Cape Town – A double murder is being investigated by police after a father and son were shot dead at a Plumstead flat. Stephen Carrington, 81, and his son Robert, 56, who are well known in jewellery circles and partners in a business, were shot dead at 1.30am on Saturday at their Tiverton Heights flat in Morton Road, Plumstead. Stephen’s wife Jean had passed away in August.

The suspect, who handed himself over to police, is due to appear in court again for a second time on October 14 for a bail application. ’’Diep River police were called to the scene and found two adults males aged 81 and 56 laying on the floor of the flat. They were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,’’ said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg. ’’A double murder case was opened for investigation. A suspect handed himself over to Diep River police in connection with the murders and was formally charged for the murder.