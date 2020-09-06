Police appeal for information following foreign shop assistant’s murder

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

GEORGE - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in George in the Southern Cape have asked the public for any information that may help to track down the killers of a foreign shop assistant in the Wilderness area on the coastline east of George on Friday night. SAPS has opened a murder and business robbery case for investigation after a robbery was perpetrated at a Spaza shop resulting in the death of a 23-year-old Malawian national Misheck Jemitalla in Touwsranten near Wilderness, SAPS Southern Cape spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said in a statement. The preliminary investigation revealed that the shop, situated in Begonia Street in Touwsranten, was still open for business at about 7:40pm on Friday night when two suspects, at least one of whom was armed with what "seems to be a 9mm black pistol", entered the shop and closed the entrance door behind them. Both wore face masks to cover their faces, he said. According to information gathered at the crime scene, the suspects opened fire without any warning. One of the bullets hit the 23-year-old shop assistant in the chest. He succumbed to the wound sustained. The assailants also robbed two customers of their cellphones before they fled on foot towards the dense bushes nearby after taking a substantial amount of cash from the cash register.

SAPS forensic experts combed the scene for evidence and clues that could assist to bring the assailants too book. Three 9mm spent cartridges were found on the scene of the shooting, Pojie said.

SAPS Eden policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Oswald Reddy and senior officers visited the scene and immediately activated the SAPS 72-hour plan to ensure that all efforts were made to bring the suspects to book.

Reddy had condemned "the action of these culprits in the strongest terms possible and made an appeal to the community to be vigilant at all times and to come forward with information that can assist the investigating officer in this case", Pojie said.

The suspects were described as being in their late 20s, both of slender build, and approximately 1.75 metres tall. Their faces were covered by the masks.

"We appeal to anyone with information that can assist the investigation to please contact the investigation officer Sergeant John Boezak at the George detectives offices at 044-803-4764/14, 072-942-0042, or Crime Stop at 086-00-10111. All information will be dealt with confidentially," Pojie said.

African News Agency (ANA)