Police arrest suspect for alleged murder of mother and daughter on Valentine’s Day

CAPE Town – Police in the Western Cape have arrested a 32-year-old suspect for the gruesome murders of a mother and daughter in Melkhoutfontein near Still Bay in the Hessequa area. Annemique Manho and her 2-year-old daughter, Almique were discovered dead in their home by her husband and son on Monday.

According to Southern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Malcom Pojie, Still Bay police managed to arrest the suspect on Tuesday. He said on Monday, at 4.45pm, police responded to reports of an alleged murder at Die Poort, Mahno Grounds in Melkhoutfontein near Still Bay in Hessequa area. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the husband of the deceased woman and father of the two-year old daughter went home with his son and could not gain entrance to their residence.

“Trying to gain access, he found that the door was locked from inside. He subsequently sent his son through the window who unlocked the door from inside. It was when the gruesome discovery was made,” Pojie said. He said Annemique was found lying on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds and Almique was found in a bath of water. “Both already succumbed to injuries sustained. An autopsy will be performed on the bodies to determine the possible cause of as well as possible time of death,” Pojie said.

Police immediately activated the 72-hour plan in mobilisation of all possible resources and specialised units. Experts combed the scene for clues. “They worked relentlessly throughout the night which led to the breakthrough in apprehending the 32-year-old suspect who is a local resident.

“Investigation is still at a premature stage to divulge more detailed information which might be detrimental to the case. “The suspect is due to make his first court appearance once being charged with murder,” Pojie said. Police have arranged debriefing for the bereaved husband and son who discovered the bodies of their loved ones.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile expressed his gratitude towards the dedication of the investigating team ensuring the suspect was apprehended. Executive Mayor of Hessequa, Grant Riddles condemned the gruesome murders. “This morning I feel helpless and without strength. Death cruelly pierced our hearts with the incident at Melkhoutfontein. I stripped myself of my office to sit with a torn heart with Mr Manho and his son. A young mother and beautiful baby girl were cruelly deprived of their precious life. This type of violence is strongly condemned,” Riddles said.

Riddles, who was born and bred in Melkhoutfontein has appealed to residents in and around the area to join hands and pray. He conveyed his support to all role players involved in investigating the matter. [email protected]