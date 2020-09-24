Police arrest suspect for Charl Kinnear assassination: report

Durban - Police have made a breakthrough in the assassination of top Cape Town Anti-Gang Unit cop, Charl Kinnear. According to a report in Daily Maverick, the son of a former police colonel, was apprehended by the Hawks at 10pm at his home in Springs, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday night. He was taken in for questioning and was expected to be charged within 24 hours. The man is expected to make an appearance in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 25 September 2020, before being transferred to Cape Town, the publication said. The report could not be independently verified by the either the national police media unit or the Hawks, both of which did not respond to enquiries by IOL.

Kinnear, 52, a top detective with the Anti-Gang Unit, was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis on Friday. He had been working on a number of high-profile cases involving some of the province’s top gang bosses.

Kinnear was central to several probes in the underworld and was investigating alleged underworld figures Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen. He was also probing the murder case of biker boss Tim Lotter and the murder case of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik.

Police have been under public pressure to make an arrest in the Kinnear matter after questions were raised about why his armed protection was pulled.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole have vowed to throw all resources at apprehending those responsible for Kinnear’s murder.

Private Investigator Paul O'Sullivan has also offered R1 million in cash for the successful prosecution of those who ordered the hit of on Kinnear.

O’Sullivan’s not-for-profit organisation, the Forensics for Justice, said they were offering R1m cash for people who would provide information that would lead to the successful prosecution of Kinnear’s murder plotters.

IOL