Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have made a breakthrough and arrested a 32-year-old suspect in connection with the murder earlier this month of a police constable in Khayelitsha.
In a statement on Friday, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said an investigation team comprising Khayelitsha detectives and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) members arrested a 32-year-old suspect on Thursday in connection with the murder of Constable Ncedo Katoyi two weeks ago.
"The team is still in pursuit of more suspects. The 32-year-old will appear in court on Monday in Khayelitsha on a murder charge."
African News Agency/ANA