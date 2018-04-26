Constable Katoyi, aged 39, and his partner had responded to a complaint in Site C when on their way back to the vehicle they came under fire from six unknown suspects who also took his service pistol. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have made a breakthrough and arrested a 32-year-old suspect in connection with the murder earlier this month of a police constable in Khayelitsha.

In a statement on Friday, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said an investigation team comprising Khayelitsha detectives and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) members arrested a 32-year-old suspect on Thursday in connection with the murder of Constable Ncedo Katoyi two weeks ago.

"The team is still in pursuit of more suspects. The 32-year-old will appear in court on Monday in Khayelitsha on a murder charge."

Constable Katoyi, aged 39, and his partner had responded to a complaint in Site C when on their way back to the vehicle they came under fire from six unknown suspects who also took his service pistol. Katoyi died on the scene and was buried in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.

