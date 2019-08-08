File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - Police said on Thursday they have arrested a man with more than 200 packets of tik and 78 units of heroin at the Mascani informal settlement along the railway line in Woodstock in Cape Town. The 28-year-old man was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon on the corners of Beach and Railway roads, during a swoop on the settlement, located on land belonging to local and national rail associations.

He was standing on the street corner with a black back pack, behaving suspiciously, and tried to evade arrest, the SAPS Western Cape media office said.

"Upon conducting a search into the backpack, police members confiscated 226 packets of tik, 37 mandrax tablets and 78 units of heroin. The value of the drugs is yet to be determined and an undisclosed amount of cash that was found in his possession."

The man will appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday.

