Cape Town – Police have arrested two suspects on charges relating to possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and the unlawful possession of ammunition in Mitchells Plain. Efforts to fight the spread of illegal firearms in the Mitchells Plain area have resulted in the discovery of firearms and ammunition and the arrest of two suspects on charges relating to possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, the members attached to the anti-economic crime team followed up on information that firearms and ammunition were being stored at premises in Cathedral Street, Tafelsig West and Mitchells Plain. “They immediately operationalised the information and searched the mentioned address. While searching the premises they found a firearm without a serial number and eight rounds of ammunition, and a 43-year-old female was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Van Wyk said. In an unrelated matter, members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit arrested an adult male on Monday at about 5.45pm after they followed-up on information about a suspect in possession of a firearm in Bisley Street, Beacon Valley.

“The members spotted the suspect, who ran into the yard and disposed of an object in the dustbin and ran into the house. “They swiftly apprehended the suspect and took him back to the dustbin, where they found a firearm and the suspect was arrested,” Van Wyk added. Van Wyk further confirmed that both suspects are due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged.

Story continues below Advertisement

Missing Hanif Mahmed Umarji residing at Thohoyandou Block F. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Meanwhile, the police in Thohoyandou require assistance from members of the community in locating missing Hanif Mahmed Umarji, a resident of Thohoyandou Block F. According to the investigating officer, Sergeant Ntodeni Nevhutalu, in Limpopo, the 30-year-old Umarji was last seen on Wednesday, December 28 while on his way to a bank in the Thohoyandou CBD. Nevhutalu further urged that anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact him on 072 611 7887 or at 015 960 1000.