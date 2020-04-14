Police bolster up as looting, burglaries increase in the Western Cape

Cape Town - Police in the Western Cape have reinforced deployments at several townships on the Cape Flats after several incidents of burglaries, looting of grocery stores and public violence on Tuesday afternoon.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a group of about 16 suspects stormed a supermarket in Gatesville at about 2:40pm on Tuesday afternoon and threatened cashiers.

"The robbers took five cash registers with cash and groceries. Athlone police responded promptly and four suspects aged between 21 and 24 were arrested and some stolen items recovered,"

Potelwa said in Manenberg large crowds took to the streets and broke into two wholesalers in the township helping themselves to grocery items.

"Tracing operations by police to track the suspects and retrieve stolen items are currently underway."