Police bolster up as looting, burglaries increase in the Western Cape
Cape Town - Police in the Western Cape have reinforced deployments at several townships on the Cape Flats after several incidents of burglaries, looting of grocery stores and public violence on Tuesday afternoon.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a group of about 16 suspects stormed a supermarket in Gatesville at about 2:40pm on Tuesday afternoon and threatened cashiers.
"The robbers took five cash registers with cash and groceries. Athlone police responded promptly and four suspects aged between 21 and 24 were arrested and some stolen items recovered,"
Potelwa said in Manenberg large crowds took to the streets and broke into two wholesalers in the township helping themselves to grocery items.
"Tracing operations by police to track the suspects and retrieve stolen items are currently underway."
The Public Order Police in Mitchell’s Plain have been dealing with sporadic protests in Tafelsig that started on Tuesday.
"Large crowds took to the streets in protest against food parcels distributed to some communities within the broader Mitchell’s Plain townships. Tyres were burnt, roads barricaded and police pelted with stones. Three suspects aged 16,18 and 20 were arrested for public violence," said Potelwa adding that the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.
Western Cape SAPS management cautioned communities against criminal conduct.
"The police will not hesitate to take decisive action against those breaking the law. Forces will remain at identified locations until calm is restored," concluded Potelwa.
