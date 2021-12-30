Police bust 70-year-old man with R74k drugs in Cape Town

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said members of the police’s Provincial Extortion Task Team reacted to a tip-off by members of the public about drugs at premises in NY21 in Gugulethu on Monday.

Cape Town – Police in Cape Town arrested a 70-year-old man in possession of mandrax tablets worth R74 000.

Van Wyk said after officers obtained permission to search the premises, they found 1 218 mandrax tablets, along with an undisclosed amount of cash which was found hidden in the kitchen and bedroom.

The estimated street value of the drugs is R74 000.

In an unrelated incident, members attached to the Atlantis police station arrested a 27-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon after they spotted the suspect acting suspiciously.