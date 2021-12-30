Police bust 70-year-old man with R74k drugs in Cape Town
Share this article:
Cape Town – Police in Cape Town arrested a 70-year-old man in possession of mandrax tablets worth R74 000.
Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said members of the police’s Provincial Extortion Task Team reacted to a tip-off by members of the public about drugs at premises in NY21 in Gugulethu on Monday.
Van Wyk said after officers obtained permission to search the premises, they found 1 218 mandrax tablets, along with an undisclosed amount of cash which was found hidden in the kitchen and bedroom.
The estimated street value of the drugs is R74 000.
In an unrelated incident, members attached to the Atlantis police station arrested a 27-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon after they spotted the suspect acting suspiciously.
Upon searching the suspect in Grosvenor Street, officers confiscated a firearm and ammunition.
Meanwhile, the vigilance of officers attached to the Worcester police station led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Vink Street, Avian Park on Wednesday.
Van Wyk said officers were conducting patrols when they saw a suspicious looking man and decided to search him.
The suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition.
“Once charged, the suspects are due to make their court appearances in the Athlone, Atlantis and Worcester Magistrate’s Courts, respectively, on the mentioned charges,” Van Wyk said.
IOL