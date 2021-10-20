Police bust suspects with R40k drugs

Cape Town – Western Cape police arrested four suspects after they were found to be concealing drugs worth R40 000. In a statement released on Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said members of the Breederivier’s K9 Unit along with members attached to the Ceres police executed a search warrant at a home in Impala Street in Ceres.

“The unit’s narcotics dog Akalie sniffed out eight grams of crystal meth and 776 mandrax tablets concealed on the roof and in a bag inside a workshop,” Potelwa said. She said two men and two women between the ages of 27 and 30 were subsequently arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. “The value of the drugs seized is estimated at R40 000,” Potelwa said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday. In a separate incident, four suspects aged between 25 and 48 were arrested for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Delft. Officers attached to the provincial extortion task team were conducting stop and search operations when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, further investigation led to the discovery that the vehicle was stolen in Vredenburg. In a separate matter, members attached to the Kraaifontein crime prevention unit (CPU) arrested five suspects in Sydow Street, Scottsdene. Officers were patrolling when they came across a vehicle and the occupants shooting from inside the vehicle.