Police deputy minister mourns passing of Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Cape Town - The deputy minister of police, Cassel Charlie Mathale, has expressed his sadness on the passing of police portfolio committee chairperson, Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Tina Joemat-Pettersson, 59, who died at her home in Cape Town on Monday, was a member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee and National Working Committee.

Joemat-Pettersson, was also serving as the chairperson of the portfolio committee on police from July to until her death on Monday June 5, 2023. She previously served as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries between 2009 and 2014, she was later appointed Minister of Energy between 2014 and 2017. Mathale described Joemat-Pettersson as a dedicated leader, a liberation movement veteran, and a passionate legislator.

“The country has indeed lost a true servant of the people, a dedicated leader who served the African National Congress and South Africa with diligence and commitment,” Mathale said. Mathale further added she worked tirelessly towards the realisation of the goals of the Freedom Charter, which is the foundation of the Constitution, human rights and the democracy. She took a stance to change the course of South African politics. Mathale also said that he had the pleasure of working directly with her when she served as the chairperson of the portfolio committee of police where he experienced her gentle but steadfast commitment to a better future for all.

“Her commitment, passion and drive for the creation of a secure and safe environment for all stood out in all our engagements in the Committee and the Study Group. “I always knew we could count on her unshaken and untiring support for all crime-fighting initiatives. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for her family, those she worked closely with and the communities she served. “May her family receive our gratitude for sharing their beloved mother, sister, daughter with the people of South Africa. Their loss is indeed the nation’s loss,” Mathale said.