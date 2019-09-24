Search: NSRI alert

JOHANNESBURG - Police divers are continuing their search for a male surfer, who went missing at sea near Tableview, Cape Town, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Tuesday. Rhine Barnes, NSRI Melkbosstrand station commander, said: "A police dive unit is continuing the search operation for 26-year-old Delft man who reportedly entered the sea at a beach in Tableview and he has not been seen since".

Barnes said an NSRI duty crew was activated late on Sunday at 23h04.

The SA Police Service, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, a Fire Dive Unit, and Western Cape government health EMS rescue squad also responded to the call for help.

"An extensive sea and shoreline search was conducted but no sign of the man, who had been in the company of friends when he reportedly went into the surf, was found," said Barnes.

The NSRI station commander said the ongoing search operation was now "under the care" of the police dive unit.

Police have also opened an investigation.