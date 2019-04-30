Mitchell's Plain cops are on the hunt for hijackers who stole a woman’s car and used it to drive a couple on their wedding day.

According to a police source, the bride and groom got a fright when cops approached them on their big day on Thursday, informing them the man they had hired to drive them had stolen the posh Renault Duster SUV earlier that day.

“On Thursday morning, a young woman was at a shop in Park Avenue in Westridge,” says the source.

“Two coloured men in a red car approached her and demanded she hand over the car keys.

“She could not say if she saw a firearm but after the police were called, a witness told them they saw the one with a gun. They forced her out of the car and drove away.”

The source says the hijacking was reported to Mitchell's Plain SAPS and cops issued an alert for the vehicle and found the car later that same day.

“They got a surprise when the vehicle was spotted in Golf Street in Beacon Valley.

“The car was empty, but they noticed there were red ribbons on the car like they do for a wedding.

“Jinne, then they knocked on the door of the house to ask the people if they saw anything, like who left the car there, and ai, here they find a bride and groom on their wedding day all dressed up.

“The couple told the police that the car belonged to their driver, whom they had hired for their big day.

“It seems he went to go hijack a car for the wedding.

“The car was taken away, but the keys were not recovered as the driver was gone.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says the 31-year-old female driver was ambushed shortly after 7am.

“It is alleged that two suspects approached a 31-year-old female victim and forced her out of her own vehicle and drove away.

“No arrests have been made as yet. The investigation continues.”

The police appeals to anyone who can assist in finding the suspects to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily Voice