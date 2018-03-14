Cape Town - Police are searching for a rape suspect who allegedly attacked a 20-year-old student at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) in Bellville on March 3.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the woman was walking to a university residence to look for her friend when the suspect allegedly offered to accompany her.

He claimed he too was a student, which police have since established he is not.

He allegedly raped her shortly before midnight when they got to the residence.

African News Agency/ANA