Police in George arrest 11 on sexual offences in past week

Cape Town –The swift response by specialist detectives attached to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences (FCS) unit based in George led to the arrest of 11 suspects, including three juveniles on a range of sexual offences. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies the sexual offences occured in and around George over the past week from Tuesday, February 8 until Sunday, February 13.

“Investigations led to the arrest of three suspects on charges of rape, one for sexual assault and one for attempted rape following incidents where three women were violated at Thembalethu. “Another 28-year-old suspect was arrested at Conville following allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence on his girlfriend. “Meanwhile two suspects aged 33 and 39 were arrested in Knysna. They are facing charges of rape and incest. It is also alleged that the 33-year-old sexually violated his biological sister.

“Furthermore, the team arrested two suspects aged 37 and 49 on outstanding warrants of arrest at Pacaltsdorp and George. Their arrests are in connection with incidents of rape and attempted rape reported over the festive period,” Spies said. He said five of the suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear in various courts on Monday. The other suspects already appeared in court.

The three juveniles arrested are also expected to make their first appearance in court on charges of rape. “Their appearance relates to an incident which was reported at a children’s home during the past week. It is alleged that the trio, one 11 and two 12 years of age, violated a 14-year-old girl. “They were assessed and released into their parent's/guardian's care on a warning to appear in court.