Police investigate if home-made beer killed Cape couple

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police are investigating the death of an Ocean View couple believed to have been caused by a toxic concoction of home-made ginger beer. Winnie, 50, and Malvin Afrikaner, 54, died at False Bay Hospital on Friday. Police are now awaiting a post-mortem autopsy to determine the cause of death. The family of the husband and wife declined to comment. Since the start of lockdown on 27 March, the sale of alcohol has been banned.

Desperate dop lovers have started making home-brewed alcoholic beverages using pineapple and other fruit mixed with yeast and sorghum, among other items.

A relative, who asked not to be identified, says the couple drank home-brewed ginger beer which had a high alcohol content and may have caused their deaths.

“They drank home-made ginger beer which apparently had pure alcohol in it. They died at False Bay Hospital,” they said.

Another relative added: “We hope this can be an eye-opener for others who are making these brews at home.”

A sister of the couple, who refused to identify herself, told the Daily Voice the family did not wish to comment on the cause of Winnie and Malvin’s deaths, or the possible connection to home-made beer, saying: “I will not comment on anything. I will not say anything. God is still good for us in our time of pain.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the deaths and said the cause was under investigation.

“Please be advised that Ocean View police are investigating a death inquest case after an incident occurred on Friday, 15 May, at 3.30pm where two people aged 50 and 54 died, female and male respectively .

“The circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated by the police.

“Post-mortems will be conducted to determine cause of death.”

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that liquor sales would not be allowed during lockdown, Google SA reported that ways of how to make your own alcohol was one of the top searches in South Africa.

The country’s biggest brewer, South African Breweries (SAB), wants government to allow alcohol sales during Level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

SAB says the loss of R285 billion would be larger than the R229.7bn 2020 budget for the health sector.

Daily Voice