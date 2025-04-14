Police investigating attempted rape case after injured woman found on Devil's Peak

Police are investigating the details surrounding an attempted rape which reportedly took place last Wednesday near De Waal Drive, close to Devil’s Peak. The 45-year-old woman was found with minor bruises and scratches on the mountain, along with a suspect.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident saying that police are investigating the matter. “Woodstock police registered an attempted rape case following an incident on Wednesday, 09 April 2025, at about 6pm in De Waal Drive, Woodstock, in which a 45-year-old female was accosted by an unknown suspect who also attempted to violate her. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

“We can confirm that a 42-year-old male was arrested and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ court,” Twigg said. The National Prosecuting Authority was contacted for further comment. Initial reports indicated that the woman was jogging when she was accosted by the suspect. Reports also stated that she was abducted and held hostage near the shooting range and quarry area on Devil's Peak, however, these claims have not been verified.

SANParks head of communication and spokesperson JP Louw confirmed that the woman was found on Devil’s Peak, after they were notified about her disappearance and a search was launched. “SANParks joined a search after receiving reports of a missing person from the family of the affected who were also assisting in the search. The person was found with slight bruises. The SA Police Service were called and a suspect detained,” Louw said. Louw said that further enquiries about the arrest, incident and case were to be directed to the SAPS.

He did, however, go on to say that SANParks have implemented a range of interventions to push back against criminal activities. “These include the use of technology, forming partnerships, increasing personnel, deploying a specialised K9 unit, to name a few. We conduct regular patrols and targeted operations based on the intelligence gathered from reported incidents on trails. “We also hold joint operations with the SAPS and Camps Bay CID. We have more than doubled our specialist ranger forces with the recent pass out parade of 24 Sea, Air, and Mountain (SEAM) Team members.