File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape police have launched an investigation after thieves broke into a building at CPUT and stole 50 computers. The incident occurred on Friday night at the institution’s Cape Town campus.

According to police, thieves entered through the student centre before making their way into the computer centre in the design building, and left with the computers in three vehicles.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said police are investigating the matter.

“We have reported the theft of around 50 computers from a building at our District Six campus,” she said.

Photo: Supplied.

“SAPS are following up on a number of leads and our internal investigations are also under way.”

Although the institution couldn’t indicate the value of the stolen computers, Weekend Argus understands the devices were Apple Macs with an estimated value of more than R30 000 per computer.

Weekend Argus