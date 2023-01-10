Police lauded for efforts to take drugs off the streets of Gugulethu

Cape Town - Police Members attached to the Operation Restore Gugulethu have been lauded for their efforts to take drugs off the streets of NY 1, Gugulethu. These members followed up intelligence of an alleged location where drugs were stored in NY 1, Gugulethu.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk, the premises were searched and members found 495 whole/full mandrax tablets,17 halve mandrax tablets,17 sachets dagga and one black plastic bag containing loose dagga, amounting to an estimated street value of R15 000. “A 36-year-old female was arrested and is detained at Gugulethu SAPS for dealing in drugs, alternatively, possession of drugs and she is scheduled to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court on Tuesday, January 10. “Again, In an unrelated incident in Lingulethu West, three suspects, aged between 28 and 38, were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and they are due to appear in court once charged.”

Captain Van Wyk revealed that on January 8 at 16:30, members of Steenberg police arrested a 27-year-old suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of a prohibited firearm at Parkin Court, Lavender Hill. “Members were busy with crime-prevention patrols in Lavender Hill when they noticed a suspicious looking man who immediately started running when he spotted them. “Members jumped out of the vehicle and gave chase and they apprehended him at the back of the flats and found in his possession a firearm.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The serial number of the firearm was removed and the suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court once charged. Picture: Supplied/COCT Meanwhile, on Tuesday in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of stolen property. According to the City of Cape Town’s Ruth Solomons, Metro Police officers en route to work spotted the suspicious man shortly before 5am.

Story continues below Advertisement