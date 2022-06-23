Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Police launch manhunt for suspects after three gunned down in Delft shack

Just days after a police officer was gunned down in Delft, cops have recovered three bodies in a shack in an informal settlement. Picture: Se-Anne Rall

Published 1h ago

Police in Delft, Cape Town, have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a triple murder. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the bodies of two men and a woman were discovered in a shack at an informal settlement. Traut said the deceased were all in their 20s.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that the victims were shot and killed. The motive for the murders is yet to be established and arrests are yet to be made,” he said.

Members of the public are requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the mobile application MySAPS App.

The shooting follows the murder of a police officer on Tuesday.

Constable Shamielah Arendse, 26, was standing outside with her friends when she was shot dead.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Arendse was standing in front of her home with three people when armed men approached them and fired several shots.

Potelwa said a murder docket had been opened and the Hawks had taken over the investigation.

IOL

