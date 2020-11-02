Police launch probe after seven killed in Gugulethu shooting, two more injured

Johannesburg - Police in the Western Cape have launched an investigation after the murder of seven people shot dead in Gugulethu on Monday afternoon.

Two other people were wounded and have been taken to hospital, provincial police said on Monday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the Western Cape Organised Crime detectives along with crime scene experts were on the scene combing for clues where seven people were killed and two injured in a shooting in Gugulethu on Monday afternoon.

“Preliminary reports indicate that three women and four men between the ages of 30 and 40 were shot and killed by unknown gunmen at NY 78 in Gugulethu.