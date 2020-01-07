Cape Town - A group of alleged cellphone robbers have been sent to Pollsmoor Prison after being caught nearly four months after they ambushed an unsuspecting motorist in Heideveld.
Acting station commander, Colonel Sanel Zama, says alert cops nabbed the first two suspects while they were planning to rob more unsuspecting victims on Friday night.
He says on 25 September, a motorist pulled up at a petrol station and was approached by Nizaam Lucas, 26, who asked him for a cigarette.
“He was a distraction as Fabian Bagnoll, 35, had spotted the motorist’s cellphone in the vehicle and intended stealing it.”
He says a dramatic scene played out as Bagnoll reached through the driver’s window to grab the phone.