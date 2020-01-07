Police nab alleged cellphone robbers with fake gun and a knife









OPERATION HALT: Heideveld cellphone skelms Cape Town - A group of alleged cellphone robbers have been sent to Pollsmoor Prison after being caught nearly four months after they ambushed an unsuspecting motorist in Heideveld. Acting station commander, Colonel Sanel Zama, says alert cops nabbed the first two suspects while they were planning to rob more unsuspecting victims on Friday night. He says on 25 September, a motorist pulled up at a petrol station and was approached by Nizaam Lucas, 26, who asked him for a cigarette. “He was a distraction as Fabian Bagnoll, 35, had spotted the motorist’s cellphone in the vehicle and intended stealing it.” He says a dramatic scene played out as Bagnoll reached through the driver’s window to grab the phone.

“The phone was charging and the suspect flung his entire body into the VW Golf, but the motorist started spinning his tyres and did doughnuts at the petrol station while the suspect hung on for dear life.

“When he stopped the car, the suspect grabbed the phone and along with Lucas, they fled on foot.”

Zama says witnesses told on the duo and the case was assigned to Sergeant Daryl van Noie who traced Rochelle Oliver, 35, who bought the Huawei phone worth R4500 for just R120.

“Initially she lied about having the phone but when the first two suspects were arrested on Friday, she was traced and her own friend told police she still had the phone,” says Zama.

“When the cell doors closed on her, she told Van Noie where to find the phone.

“The first two suspects were found walking in the streets with a fake gun and a knife and we suspect they were going to go and rob more people.”

The suspects appeared in Athlone Magistrates’ Court yesterday and the case postponed to 27 January for a formal bail hearing.

Daily Voice