Muizenberg police are seeking the assistance of the public to help with the identification of these two men. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town - Muizenberg police on Monday appealed for help tracking down two suspects linked to the attack on a party of hikers at St James Peak, in Kalk Bay, last month.

In January, reports emerged that nine hikers were attacked and robbed of their possessions while hiking in St James Peak.

Shortly after, a hiker was stabbed to death near Boyes Drive in St James while hiking with his partner.

The second incident led to the deployment of additional resources on the mountain side above Kalk Bay.

Police in a statement said they were seeking the public's help with the identification of two suspects linked to the attack on the nine hikers "as they can help with the investigation in the robbery case".

"An identikit has been compiled and we appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Leonard Mngambi on 082 522 1794 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," police said.

