Cape Town - A Cape Flats cop appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman in holding cells three years ago. Constable Enkosi Matiwane stationed at Grassy Park Police Station may also lose his job after he was investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and DNA samples linked him to the semen found on the victim.

According to a police source, the woman was arrested for shoplifting when she was kept in the holding cells.

“That ou was on guard duty and she was booked in for shoplifting,” says the source.

“She was from Hanover Park and she sat there the whole weekend.

“He raped her in the cells, but she was too bang (scared) to say anything, so none of the cops at the station knew at the time.

“On the Monday, she was taken to court and then she allegedly said something and we heard rumours, but we weren’t sure.

“Not long afterwards we just saw here comes Ipid at the station en toe wiet ons daar is k** aan die brand.”

According to another senior cop, the woman could not identify her attacker at the time as she did not know his name.

“He was later identified, but it was only once the DNA report was completed this year that he was sent to a disciplinary hearing.

“The hearing has been going on for more than a month now and Ipid also investigated the matter. Since then he has not been at the station.

“Two weeks ago the National Prosecuting Authority decided to prosecute him and he was removed and charged criminally.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed that both a criminal investigation and internal disciplinary hearing are underway.

Wearing a blue jacket and black jeans, Matiwane stood calmly in the dock on Thursday as he appeared before Magistrate Goolam Bawa.

The State prosecutor informed the court that he was charged with one count of rape of an adult female and that he was linked by a DNA report.

The case was postponed to 29 April for further investigations.

Outside court Matiwane and his lawyer both declined to comment on the case, saying it was “sub judice”.

