Police on high alert as concern mounts over possible public violence in Cape Town protests

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape has been placed on high alert in anticipation of "planned public violence action" in Cape Town on Monday, the provincial police commissioner's office said. "The SAPS in the Western Cape has noted with concern reports on social media from a grouping that threatens to shutdown on Monday, 27 July 2020, certain parts of Cape Town, including major freeways and access roads," spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement on Sunday evening. The reports, whether true or not, were a cause for concern, as they were likely to impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. It was on this basis that the management of the SAPS in the province had undertaken to mobilise resources within the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies under the auspices of the Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (ProvJoints) to curb acts of lawlessness. "In the same breath, sporadic incidents of public violence that have taken place in various parts of the Cape Town metropole remain a troubling aspect for law enforcement agencies," Potelwa said.

"It is on this basis that the SAPS in the Western Cape is issuing a stern warning to all communities to respect the rule of law. Cape Town, just like the rest of the country is still under lockdown in terms of the Disaster Management Act."

The coronavirus (Covid-19) alert level 3 of the lockdown had restrictions that everyone needed to observe and abide by. Gatherings were still prohibited under lockdown. "The SAPS wishes to reiterate that public violence remains an offence that is punishable by law," Potelwa said.

The security forces on the ground would not hesitate to take decisive action should people embark on unlawful conduct. In anticipation of any eventuality, various SAPS units, along with the City of Cape Town’s metro police and traffic services, were on high alert.

"We remain committed to ensuring that all citizens of the Western Cape are and feel safe," Potelwa said.

- African News Agency (ANA)