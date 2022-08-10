Police probe elderly woman’s death after she was ‘left outside’ Ceres nursing home

Cape Town – Police are investigating the circumstances around an elderly woman's death after she was reportedly “forgotten” outside an old-age home in Ceres. According to reports, staff at the Huis Maudie Kriel nursing home had wheeled the woman, in her 80s outside on Saturday evening because she wanted to have a cigarette. Her body was discovered the next morning.

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer, Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed that a post-mortem would be conducted to establish the cause of death. He said police arrived at the nursing home at about 8am on Sunday. “Ceres police attended a complaint of a sudden death on Sunday, 7 August 2022. Upon arrival at the address in Van Riebeeck Street at around 07:54 , they found the body of a female in a wheel chair. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Ceres police registered an inquest for further investigation,” he said.