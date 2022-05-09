Police probe mass murder as six people gunned down in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have their hands full as yet another mass killing took place after six people were gunned down in Khayelitsha on Sunday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said officers were called to the scene in Site C after 8pm.
“Reports from the scene indicate police were called out to the corner of Maphongwana and Idada Street in Site C after 8pm on Sunday evening, where they found the bodies of the five victims who had been shot.
“A sixth person who had been rushed to hospital was certified dead on arrival,” Potelwa said.
She said the details such as names and next of kin of the victims are yet to be determined.
Officers attached to organised crime detectives have been tasked to probe the murder and have already hit the ground running.
This is the third mass murder in Khayelitsha this year.
The community has been plagued with these mass killings since March. During this time, five people were shot and killed in Endlovini informal settlement. Less than a week later, six people were gunned down in the Enkanini informal settlement.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward or contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.
IOL