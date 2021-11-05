Police probe triple murder in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN: Police in Cape Town are probing the murder of three people, who were shot dead on Friday morning. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the incident occurred on the corners of Delft Main and Sandelhout Roads, when unknown suspects emerged and fired several shots, killing three people.

“Two persons, who sustained gunshot wounds, died in the street as they were fleeing the gunmen and the third one, who was in a vehicle, also succumbed after being shot in the head. “The names of the deceased persons, who are believed were from Crossroads, will be released once their next of kin have been informed,” Potelwa said. She said the victims are estimated to be aged between 30 and 44.

The motive for the shooting remains undetermined at this stage. Potelwa said the investigation into the triple murder continues. Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

In an unrelated incident, a 44-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, along the N1 highway, in Paarl, after he was found in possession of mandrax tablets. Officers were conducting patrols on the N1 highway, when they stopped and searched a vehicle. Officers found a sealed plastic bag on the front seat of the vehicle and, once they opened it, they discovered mandrax tablets. The bag contained 1 020 mandrax tablets. The estimated street value of the drugs is unknown at this stage.