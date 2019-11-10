Door-to-door raids by South African Police Service officers in De Doorns, north of Worcester, have led to the recovery of 53 large screen LED TVs and the arrest of nine people. Photo: SAPS

CAPE TOWN - Door-to-door raids by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in De Doorns, north of Worcester, have led to the recovery of 53 large screen LED TVs and the arrest of nine people following the looting of trucks transporting consumer goods on the N1 at De Doorns this past week, Western Cape police said on Sunday. "Following a community protest in De Doorns that saw protesters taking to the nearby N1 highway, attacking and looting passing vehicles, Western Cape police have been hard at work," Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

The protest led to the closure of the N1 between Touws River and De Doorns in the Cape Winelands on Thursday after two trucks came under attack and a consignment of goods was looted.

Scenes of locals carrying large boxes containing TVs from one truck and an assortment of condiments from the other truck were captured in videos and pictures circulated on social media platforms.

"Police teams, including detectives, promptly embarked on door-to-door raids in search of the stolen property. The police searches continued until Saturday. Nine suspects, between the ages of 21 and 42, were arrested and some stolen property recovered in the raids."