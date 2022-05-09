Police release identikit of Cape Town baby snatcher

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have released an identikit of the woman who allegedly kidnapped a 2-month-old baby from Bishop Lavis. Kai-isha Meniers was taken on Saturday, April 30, by a woman who befriended her mother.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the Weekend Argus, the 2-month-old was kidnapped outside a Bishop Lavis shopping centre after a stranger, who pretended to be eight months pregnant, befriended the mother, Francis Meniers and offered to buy food and clothing for her baby. The mother told the publication that the woman allegedly introduced herself as Bonita and stated she was from Bellville. She allegedly told the mother a story of abandonment and growing up in an orphanage, something Francis knew quite well and which tugged at her heart strings as she herself grew up in a foster home.

The woman who took baby Kai-isha has been described as smartly dressed, slender and approximately 1.7 metres tall. Anyone with any information or who can identify the person in the identikit is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer, Detective Sergeant Thembisa Buqa on 073 519 3384 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information will be treated confidentially and you may remain anonymous. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment