Shaheed Esack, 34, missing since Wednesday

Cape Town - Police are searching for a man who went missing at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve on Wednesday. According to information, Shahied Esack, 34, from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain was last seen struggling in the in the surf.

Police on Thursday found his car and clothing at the beach.

It is unclear at this stage what type of car he was driving.

It is believed he had undressed and placed his clothes on the bonnet of the car.

Police were called to the scene after 5pm a when passersby realised something was wrong.

Shahied is an avid pool player and the friend of Good Hope FM’s DJ Cazz.

“He is devoted to playing pool and was really good at it,” says Cazz.

“We played for opposing teams and every Sunday when we would play, he would always make jokes about everyone.

“He is a really funny guy. He is so friendly and always willing to help the next person.”

The Daily Voice visited Shahied’s family on Thursday, but there was no one at home.

Neighbours did not wish to say anything and referred reporters to the family.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says a missing persons report has been opened and members from the SAPS Diving Unit have been deployed to search for Shahied.

“On Wednesday at about 5pm, Mitchells Plain SAPS members responded to a complaint of a missing person at Wolfgat Nature Reserve,” Van Wyk said.

“Allegedly the missing person was spotted parking his vehicle at the beach.

“He had then undressed and gone into the sea. Witnesses saw him struggling in the water.

“The missing person, a 34-year-old male, has not been seen since the incident.

“SAPS Diving unit members were dispatched and are still searching the area for him.

“The vehicle was removed by Law Enforcement. A missing persons enquiry has been opened for investigation,” Van Wyk adds.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Sergeant Naik of Mitchells Plain CID at 021 370 1782.

Daily Voice