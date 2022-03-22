Police searching for clues after 6 people gunned down in Khayelitsha

SIX people were gunned down in the Enkanini informal settlement, Khayelitsha, on Sunday afternoon. On Monday morning, crime scene experts were still scouring the scene where the six people had been shot and killed.

According to police, three gunmen opened fire on their victims on Sunday afternoon. Five people died on the scene while the sixth victim passed away at a medical facility. Police said the motive for this crime was unclear at this stage.

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation team to call 08600 10111. In another incident on Saturday, a passenger in an e-hailing taxi was killed in an attempted hijacking in Khayelitsha. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the taxi was dropping off a passenger when they were attacked by five assailants. The driver of the taxi escaped unharmed.

