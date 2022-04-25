Police seek assistance after man killed in hit-and-run in Stellenbosch, and Gqeberha police seek victim’s family

Cape Town - Stellenbosch police are seeking assistance in finding a suspect after a 24-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident at the Polkadraai and Vlaeberg Road intersection in Stellenbosch. According to police, the deceased's body was found in the fast lane towards the Kuils River direction at about 9.40pm on Saturday.

Stellenbosch police confirmed investigating a culpable homicide case, and no arrests have been made. Meanwhile, police in Gqeberha are also investigating a culpable homicide case after a man about 20 years old was hit and killed by a car in Bluewater Bay. “It is alleged that the 42-year-old driver of the VW Polo was travelling on the N2 in the direction of Bluewater Bay when an unknown male suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle. The driver collided with the unknown pedestrian, who passed on at the scene,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart.

The deceased wore a pair of black jeans, a black jacket and a black and grey blanket. “Swartkops SAPS are appealing to anyone looking for a relative or who can assist in identifying the victim to contact Detective Sergeant Martin Assia on 064 672 9611, Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Swart said. IOL